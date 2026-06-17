King Charles grandchildren back monarch's plans

RKing Charles' grandchildren back monarch's plans

The British monarch, King Charles, has received delightful nod from his grandchildren about his new move.

The Royal Collection Trust Shop has a new line of plush toys, and the British monarch's grandchildren have backed the idea.

The shop has a new tea-themed plushies, inspired by a popular line of toys that the future monarch and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have already approved.

The Trust recently unveiled a large number of new toys in their online store, featuring an afternoon tea theme, the line features a teapot and teacup, cucumber sandwich, strawberry cupcake and more with black eyes and smiley faces stitched onto everyday objects and foods.

The prince and Princess of Walese's kids are known to be huge Jellycat fans, with William, calling them "children's currency" last year.

William and Kate were gifted a pair of Jellycats at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace last May, and the couple couldn't wait to pass them on to their kids.

“My children will love these," William said. "They are children’s currency.”

However, it's not confirmed wheather Harry and Meghan's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are alsofans of the toys being sold by their grandpa' trust.