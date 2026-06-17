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Princess of Wales joyfully reunites with Alizée Thevenet, sharing hugs and kisses

The Princess of Wales attends day two of Royal Ascot 2026 in bright yellow

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 17, 2026

Princess of Wales joyfully reunites with Alizée Thevenet, sharing hugs and kisses
Princess of Wales joyfully reunites with Alizée Thevenet, sharing hugs and kisses

The Princess of Wales made a graceful return to Royal Ascot in Berkshire after a three-year absence.

Last time the Princess wore this bright yellow dress was during the Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Arriving at the racecourse on Wednesday and taking her place in the royal box, the Princess was seen sharing a tender moment with her sister-in-law, Alizée Thevenet, who is married to her younger brother James Middleton. 

The pair greeted each other with a warm cheek kiss and bright smiles delighted to be reunited as the racing got underway.

The Middleton family has long shared close ties with Alizée, who first stepped into the public eye alongside James Middleton at Lady Gabriella Kingston’s wedding in 2019 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. 

The couple became engaged later that year and were married in 2021 in a romantic ceremony in the south of France after their wedding was delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

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