Prince William can't hide his joy for 'up the Villa' chant at Royal Ascot

Prince William was in high spirits on Wednesday as he attended the second day of Royal Ascot, enjoying a lively and light-hearted outing at the Berkshire racecourse.

Sitting alongside the Princess of Wales, who turned heads in a striking yellow Roksanda dress, the 43-year-old royal joined the traditional carriage procession behind the King and Queen as the senior royals arrived at the prestigious event.

William wore a small yellow floral posy in his pocket, complementing the vibrant shade of Kate’s dress.

Once the carriage came to a stop, an onlooker called out “Up the Villa!” in support of his beloved football club, Aston Villa.

The future King paused to respond, asking whether the caller was a fellow supporter.

Upon hearing an enthusiastic yes, the future King broke into a grin and responded with a cheerful, comical fist-pump, a nod to his long-standing passion for the Birmingham based club.