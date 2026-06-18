Messi becomes all-time top scorer in World Cup history

Lionel Messi made history on Tuesday, June 17, by becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

The record was made when he scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in their World Cup 2026 opener played at Kansas City Stadium.

The veteran, at age 38, became the first footballer to participate in six FIFA World Cups, thus ending a deadlock with five-time participants, including Antonio Carbajal of Mexico and Lothar Matthäus of Germany. This achievement will soon be replicated by Portugal's star Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The moment holds extra significance, as it marks exactly 20 years to the day since his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006.

The Inter Miami talisman is currently tied at the top of the World Cup goalscorer all-time chart along with German legend Miroslav Klose after scoring 16 goals and becoming the first to score in five successive games at the World Cup tournament.

The Argentina skipper was warmly applauded by more than 70,000 spectators after he came off the bench in the 76th minute. Lionel Messi's 120th international goal helped secure the defending champions an impressive opening day victory.

Messi, who is turning 39 next week, is set to add more records to his name after facing Austria in Dallas on Monday and Jordan on June 27. Should he successfully defend his title, Messi will be the first captain of Argentina to lift the trophy twice in consecutive World Cups.