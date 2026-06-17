Shooting at Wilmington Hospital leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody

The tragic shooting incident at Wilmington Hospital has left one person dead while injuring another on Tuesday afternoon, June 16.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the incident took place just after 3:30 p.m., and they arrested the suspect hours later, in Wilmington, which is about 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Delaware State Police, rushed to the crime scene to assist.

However, Campos declined to comment on whether the suspect worked or had worked at the hospital.

The police said the shooting appears to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Following the incident, hospital was locked down, with employees taking shelter in rooms as law enforcement cleared each floor.

Wilmington Police are leading the investigation with help from New Castle County Police and Delaware State Police.

The FBI in Baltimore is in contact with the Delaware authorities, assisting with the investigations, per CBS News.

Wilmington Mayor John Corney addressed a news conference and called the incident “senseless."

“I want to offer my thoughts and prayers for the employees at Wilmington Hospital who I know experienced a terrible day today,” said Carney.

Mayor Carney while updating on the latest situation on the hospital premises, added, “It’s hard to know what they were thinking as they were barricaded in rooms across the hospital as our law enforcement teams went through and cleared each of the floors.”

The suspect, who is said to be a 23-year-old man, is awaiting his charges and extradition back to Delaware.