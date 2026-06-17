Where to buy One Wish Willow from ‘Obsession’?

The “One Wish Willow,” the eerie novelty item from Curry Barker’s supernatural horror film “Obsession,” has become one of the most demanded pop-culture collectibles of the year.

The sales of the item skyrocketed within days, forcing a pause of direct consumer sales after the $6.99 screen-accurate novelty boxes were listed as “sold out.”

The fictional wishing stick gained immense popularity due to its significant role in the hit film.

Where can fans buy One Wish Willow now?

With official sales halted, sellers on platforms like eBay are providing replica boxes and 3D-printed props.

Prices on the secondary market vary widely:

Basic replicas: Starting around $15

Limited-run versions: Reaching over $500

Unopened official boxes: Commanding premium prices due to scarcity

How does One Wish Willow work?

To operate this artifact, all you need to do is ignite it and split it into two halves, but the use of the power it provides comes under very stern and strict regulations: it only allows one wish per user’s life, the outcome of which can never be reversed or even repeated, and is also incapable of fulfilling wishes pertaining to resurrection, immortality, time travel, or creation of more willows.

Further to that, the seller, TABI Cat Curiosities, takes absolutely no responsibility for misunderstandings about the wish granted.