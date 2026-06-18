Chinese firm unveils self-driving toilet that comes to you on voice command

Chinese technology company Yueban has unveiled its self-driving robot toilet at the Shanghai International Aged Care, Assistive Devices and Rehabilitation Medical Expo.

The toilet on wheels, capable of bringing the bathroom to you, can travel to its owner on a voice command and is programmed to flush and clean itself after the user has finished.

The innovative product, dubbed as “Xiaoban” meaning “Little Companion”, has the potential to be a life-changing product for patients, older people and individuals with disabilities, who face difficulty in moving to the toilet.

Speaking at the Expo, a spokesperson for Yueban said: “We hope to promote a barrier–free society through intelligent technology, so that everyone can be cared for equally.”

According to Yueban, the robot is fitted with AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance System and it can build its own map based on the surroundings to navigate around potential obstacles and reach its users once the voice command is received.

Equipped with a heavy-duty odour-neutralising system, Xiaoban uses a warm water bidet wash and a blast of air to dry them off, followed by a final flash of ultraviolet light to disinfect everything.

China's rapidly ageing population has spurred increased investment in assistive technologies designed to help older adults live independently.

The self-driving toilet, operated with remotely fitted elderly-friendly large buttons and voice commands, is already on sale in China and is priced at 29,000 yuan ($4,247).