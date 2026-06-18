 
Geo News

Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring' star dies at 35 from meningitis, sepsis

Chase was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles due to malnutrition

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring’ star dies at 35 from meningitis, sepsis
Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring’ star dies at 35 from meningitis, sepsis

Daveigh Chase, the former child actress known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and portraying the villain in “The Ring” has died at 35.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her boyfriend, stating that she died Tuesday, June 16, from meningitis and a blood infection leading to sepsis. This caused her body to shut down.

Earlier this month, she was also hospitalised due to malnutrition.

Chase was born in Las Vegas in 1990, but grew up in Albany, Oregon. She made her acting debut in 1998, starring in the show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch".

It was 2002 that marked Chase's breakthrough when she provided voiceover services to play Lilo Pelekai in Disney's successful animated film "Lilo & Stitch" along with its subsequent TV series. The very same year, she played Samara Morgan, the character of the supernatural film "The Ring", earning her an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

In recent years, Chase also faced legal troubles. The actress’s last public appearance was in 2012. She is survived by her boyfriend and family members.

Chinese firm unveils self-driving toilet that comes to you on voice command
Chinese firm unveils self-driving toilet that comes to you on voice command
IShowspeed's FIFA World Cup NYC trip takes unexpected turn after livestream crash
IShowspeed's FIFA World Cup NYC trip takes unexpected turn after livestream crash
Messi becomes all-time top scorer in World Cup history
Messi becomes all-time top scorer in World Cup history
Messi hat-trick overshadowed by alleged red-card incident against Algeria
Messi hat-trick overshadowed by alleged red-card incident against Algeria
Where to buy One Wish Willow from ‘Obsession'?
Where to buy One Wish Willow from ‘Obsession'?
Which flights are affected by America's 250th anniversary celebrations? See full list
Which flights are affected by America's 250th anniversary celebrations? See full list
Shooting at Wilmington Hospital leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody
Shooting at Wilmington Hospital leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody
What's new date for Kai Cenat's Streamer University auditions? Know about time, venue, criteria
What's new date for Kai Cenat's Streamer University auditions? Know about time, venue, criteria