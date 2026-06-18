Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring’ star dies at 35 from meningitis, sepsis

Daveigh Chase, the former child actress known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and portraying the villain in “The Ring” has died at 35.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her boyfriend, stating that she died Tuesday, June 16, from meningitis and a blood infection leading to sepsis. This caused her body to shut down.

Earlier this month, she was also hospitalised due to malnutrition.

Chase was born in Las Vegas in 1990, but grew up in Albany, Oregon. She made her acting debut in 1998, starring in the show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch".

It was 2002 that marked Chase's breakthrough when she provided voiceover services to play Lilo Pelekai in Disney's successful animated film "Lilo & Stitch" along with its subsequent TV series. The very same year, she played Samara Morgan, the character of the supernatural film "The Ring", earning her an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

In recent years, Chase also faced legal troubles. The actress’s last public appearance was in 2012. She is survived by her boyfriend and family members.