What’s new date for Kai Cenat’s Streamer University auditions? Know about time, venue, criteria

Popular content creator Kai Cenat has revealed a new date for his Streamer University auditions in Atlanta.

The previously planned auditions near Hank Aaron Drive were postponed following control issues as hundreds of aspiring streamers gathered at the location. The crowd issues also led to the arrests of three individuals for trespassing and refusal to disperse.

The rescheduled auditions are set to occur on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at a new location. However, the venue remains undisclosed.

The organizers confirmed that the exact location will be disclosed at 9:00 a.m. on the morning of the event, just hours before applications are set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

The primary reason for not disclosing the venue until the last moment is to prevent overcrowding and large crowds from gathering ahead of time. This is considered as the main reason of disturbance in Tuesday’s event.

What time do the auditions start?

Applications for Streamer University auditions will start at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 17. However, gathering at the location before the official start time is prohibited. The possible venue will be in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

Who can apply?

The Streamer University is targeted towards those budding content creators who wish to hone their abilities, work with other people, and gain popularity. This university has already garnered considerable buzz online. Auditions have been held earlier in New York, Los Angeles, and now in Atlanta.

It is necessary for individuals attending the event to bring in their individuality and zeal along with their creativity. People who managed to clear the auditions in previous instances did so because of the following qualities.

What attendees should know?

Organizers have emphasized that Wednesday’s event will be strictly managed to ensure safety and order:

No early arrivals

Follow security protocols

Bring a valid ID

Prepare your pitch

Stay updated

The postponed auditions offer aspiring streamers another opportunity to chase their dreams.