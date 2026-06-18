IShowspeed’s FIFA World Cup NYC trip takes unexpected turn after livestream crash

YouTube megastar IShowSpeed gave his fans a scare on Wednesday, June 17, after taking a dramatic tumble from his bicycle while livestreaming the streets of New York City.

This whole episode happened while the energetic streamer was trying to record the famous skyline of New York for his viewers.

It just so happened that Speed was distracted and decided to remove his hands from the handlebars to get a better shot. This led to an immediate loss of control as the man fell hard to the ground. Although the accident had been quite unpleasant for Speed, his friends, who had accompanied him during the trip, got him back on his feet almost immediately.

The incident comes during a busy U.S. tour for the internet sensation, who is currently in the New York area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Speed” has been very busy documenting his trips, recently featuring the opening match between the USA and Paraguay in the tournament from the SoFi stadium. Another interesting development is that “Speed” live streamed the match between Brazil and Morocco along with the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani.