Which flights are affected by America’s 250th anniversary celebrations? See full list

Air travelers are set to face major disruptions as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) confirmed that runways will be closed for much of July 3 and July 4.

The disruption is to accommodate the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

No flights will be operating from National Airport after midday on July 4, and there will also be a few more hours of closure in the early afternoon of July 3. The cause of this is some ambitious plans for spectacular fireworks, flying shows, and practices over the national capital.

Here’s the full list of events and their expected impact on air travel:

Date Event Impact on Flights June 24-25 Great American State Fair Opening Possible temporary holds, limited delays June 28 Military Appreciation Day Possible temporary holds, limited delays July 3 Independence Day Rehearsals No flights scheduled for several hours in early afternoon July 4 Independence Day Celebrations and Fireworks No flights scheduled after 12 p.m. (noon) July 10 Great American State Fair Closeout Flyover and Parachute Jump Possible temporary holds; limited delays August 22-23 Grand Prix near the National Mall Possible temporary holds; limited delays

Which flights are most at risk?

All flights scheduled after noon on July 4: These have already been removed from the schedules

Flights scheduled early flight afternoon on July 3: Most likely to cancel or reschedule

Flights on June 24-25, June 28, July 10, and August 22-23: May experience temporary holds

Will other airports be affected?

The MWAA said that the Dulles International Airport would not be similarly affected by disruption. Passengers who wish to avoid delays can fly in via Dulles (IAD) or Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) on the relevant days. But the authority cautioned that passengers should have checked on the status of their flights irrespective of the airport.

Parking and terminal access details

Although flying operations are completely suspended at Reagan National Airport, parking garages will remain open. However, MWAA noted that airport parking for non-airline travel purposes is extremely limited.

Access to Gravelly Point from the Reagan National Metro station will be clearly indicated through signs for spectators who wish to observe fireworks displays in the vicinity.

The agency has further noted that there are no designated sites where viewers may watch fireworks at the airport facility.