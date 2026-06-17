Princess Kate celebrates Ombudsman's group one victory alongside John Gosden

The Princess of Wales was seen joining trainer John Gosden during the presentation ceremony for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The appearance came after a thrilling renewal of the Group One feature race, where Ombudsman delivered a dominant performance to retain his crown in impressive style.

Gosden, who trains the champion alongside his son Thady, has long been a familiar and respected figure at Royal Ascot.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes remains one of Ascot’s most prestigious middle-distance contests, attracting top-class international contenders each year.

A high-class field of eight runners lined up for the 10-furlong contest, with the John and Thady Gosden-trained star sent off the 11-10 favourite as he aimed to become the first horse since Muhtarram in 1995 to win the race back-to-back.

The race was run at a strong early pace, with Devil’s Advocate and Mississippi River going head-to-head out in front and setting a searching tempo from the outset.

Jockey William Buick was content to bide his time aboard Ombudsman, tracking the leaders before making his move turning into the straight.

Speaking after the race, trainer John Gosden paid tribute to the performance, praising both the pace setup and his horse’s exceptional turn of foot.

“It was a truly run race and everything worked out as we hoped in terms of the pace,” Gosden said.