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Meghan Markle takes big risk for harry with surprise UK return

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet tipped for first UK visit in years alongside Meghan

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Meghan Markle takes big risk for harry with surprise UK return
Meghan Markle takes big risk for harry with surprise UK return

The Duchess of Sussex will travel to the UK this week as Prince Harry carries out a five-day visit.

Conflicting reports arrive over whether Meghan and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join him.

Earlier this month, HELLO! reported that Meghan would not travel to London and had withdrawn from a planned public appearance at the Royal Chelsea Hospital.

The publication also said that neither Archie nor Lilibet would accompany Prince Harry during his trip.

However, fresh reports from the outlet suggest the family could still make the journey, claiming the Duchess is expected to travel to the UK and that the Sussexes' two children may also join their parents.

Princess Lilibet has never visited the UK, while Prince Archie has not returned since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the United States in 2020.

Harry's visit, which runs from 7 to 11 July, comes as he has reportedly been exploring ways for his family to travel to Britain while addressing concerns over their security and where they would stay during the trip.

For now, Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports.

It has been a difficult week for him with attention on his relationship with the Royal Family and ongoing news related to his visit.

Hello! also conducted a royal poll asking readers whether senior royals should do more to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex.

Half of those who took part said 'No', believing no further effort should be made, while the remaining votes were split equally.

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