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Prince William suffers 'whoops' moment after hearing fishermen's concerns

Prince William hears stark warning as fishermen explain why 'there's no fish'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Prince William suffers whoops moment after hearing fishermens concerns
Prince William suffers 'whoops' moment after hearing fishermen's concerns

Prince William enjoyed a game of crazy golf during his first official visit to Hastings, where he also met local fishermen to hear how warming seas and declining fish stocks are affecting the town's historic fishing industry.

His competitive side was on display during his visit to Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf, although one shot didn't quite go to plan. As the Prince lined up his putt, he sent the ball past the hole before laughing and exclaiming, "Whoops!"

The Prince of Wales arrived in the East Sussex seaside town on the East Hill funicular railway, where crowds gathered in the summer heat to welcome him.

One of his first stops was Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf, the venue that hosted the World Crazy Golf Championships 2026 last month.

William played three holes against Murray Thompson, one of the UK's top-ranked crazy golfers, before chatting with local players David and Marian Harley, who took up the sport after retiring.

Looking over the seafront course, William told them: "If this is on your doorstep, you've got to use it."

Watching Thompson score three hole-in-ones in a row, the Prince laughed: "You make it look so easy."

William later met members of Hastings' fishing community to learn about the challenges facing the town, which is home to Britain's largest beach-launched fishing fleet.

Stepping aboard the fishing boat Senlac Jack, he asked local fishermen: "What's your theory on why there's no fish?"

They explained that warmer seas, larger commercial vessels, improvements in fishing technology and overfishing have all played a role in reducing catches. Netmaker Steven Gurka also told the Prince that some fishermen had recently returned to shore without enough fish to sell.

Members of the long-established charity carry the shells in their pockets and can be asked to "winkle up" by fellow members to prove they belong.

He was also told that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill were among the club's honorary members.

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