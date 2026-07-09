King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet in Palace video

King Charles has seemingly sent an emotional message to his California-based grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during a fun-filled visit to London, braving sweltering conditions with Queen Camilla.

The couple stepped out to mark the bicentenary of the Zoological Society of London on Thursaday amid Harry's trip to the UK. The King and Queen spent time with animals at the Camden site under blazing sunshine.

Their engagment at children park suggests as the monarch, 77, was missing Archie and Lilibet, who did not travell to the UK with their father Harry because of ongoing security concerns.

Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet were forced to say goodbye to Harry as the Duke returned for charity engagements and the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

This change of plans dashed hopes of a potential family reunion with King Charles and other royals, with reports noting that Harry is still searching for ways to arrange appropriate protective security for future travel to the UK.

It marked Charles's first official tour of the zoo since becoming patron of the ZSL, though his connection to the institution stretches back decades. He first visited as a one-year-old to see Brumas, a newborn polar bear cub.

The royal family and ZSL jontly released the monarch's video with updates on the couple's meaningful gesture as Harry missed an opportunity to bring his children to the Palace.⁣

The video was accompanied by a note: "200 years of ZSL. One unforgettable day at London Zoo.⁣

"We were honoured to welcome our Patron, HM The King, and HM The Queen to London Zoo to celebrate ZSL’s 200th anniversary. "

The statement continued: "The visit also highlighted our vision for the future, including plans for ZSL’s new wildlife health centre, announced as part of our 200th anniversary year, which will help tackle some of the biggest threats facing wildlife and strengthen our ability to safeguard wildlife, and humans, for generations to come.⁣"