Kensington Palace shares William’s next stop as royal money in scrutiny again

Prince William has been maintaining a busy schedule this week as his estranged brother is back in town for engagements of his own.

The Prince of Wales, who had been spearheading several initiatives before his ascension to the throne, had a series of engagements to attend in Hastings.

Kensington Palace shared an update in which it was revealed that the visit will be “focused on highlighting the town’s fishing community and the contributions of local youth and community-led organisations”.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen are making their way to their own engagement at a zoo.

The booked diary schedule and update could also be a means to keep the public focus on royal engagements rather than fresh reports over finances.

In the latest Hello! report, royal editor Emily Nash revealed the “strict boundaries” that are in place for the royal family to make money.

She said that “being an official working royal means they can't take on commercial deals or endorsements.”

Moreover, James Chalmers, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, explained that royal finances can sometimes appear “complex”.

“The underlying system is clear in principle, structured in law and refined over time to ensure the Monarch can serve with independence, accountability and in the long-term interests of the nation,” he said.

Taxpayers have recently been asking for more accountability on the expenses the royals have been spending on. Hence, the scrutiny was reignited once again, especially as Harry's police protection in under revision.