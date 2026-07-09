Prince Harry reveals son Archie is a 'master builder' meeting children

Prince Harry received a warm welcome at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on Thursday celebrating 20 years of WellChild’s specialist nursing programme.

The Duke thanked frontline staff and shared a sweet glimpse into life at home with his son, Prince Archie.

He has served as WellChild's patron for many years and was surrounded by nurses eager to take photographs with him before personally thanking them for their dedication.

"You don't hear it enough," Harry told the healthcare workers. "Thank you for everything you do."

During the visit, the Prince also spent time meeting children and their families, including 12-year-old Alec Hill.

In the conversation, he revealed that his seven-year-old son, Archie, has developed an impressive talent for building with Lego.

"Do you know who's obsessed with Lego? My son Archie - and he's a master builder," Harry shared with a smile.

Addressing a gathering of WellChild executives, specialist nurses and families, the Duke praised the life-changing impact of the charity's work, saying the support it provides extends far beyond hospital walls.

"I don't know if you hear it enough, the difference that you make every single day is quite literally changing daily lives," he said.