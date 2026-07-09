Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking truth in latest speech

Prince Harry has made a shocking revelation about bitter truth as he delivered a stark assessment of conditions in the United Kingdom during a speech at Birmingham Children's Hospital this afternoon.

The Duke of York, who's currently in the UK on five-day trip, highlighted the financial pressures bearing down on the health service.

The 41-year-old addressed to an audience of charity leaders, nursing staff and families, saying: "I understand, and we understand, that becomes harder every week with cuts and financial difficulties... just the insanity that seems to be circulating, not just in this country but in general.

The Duke used his platform as WellChild's patron to express gratitude to those working within the healthcare system.

"I don't know if you hear it enough, the difference that you make every single day is quite literally changing daily lives," he said.

Harry emphasised that institutions such as Birmingham Children's Hospital simply cannot function without dedicated staff.