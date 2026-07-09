Prince Harry's close friend launches 'Spirit of Invictus' train as countdown begins

As Prince Harry spent the day in Birmingham ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games, one of his closest friends was flying the flag for the competition back in London.

Former soldier and broadcaster JJ Chalmers officially unveiled the 'Spirit of Invictus' train on Thursday, ushering the one-year countdown to the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Speaking at the launch, Chalmers said the Games are about far more than the athletes competing, saying that their stories have the power to inspire millions beyond the arena.

"None of this matters if nobody sees it. Yes, it will change the lives of those who compete but actually we would want for those people to be empowered to change the lives of those who watch it.

"So we want people to come from all across the world, certainly throughout this country, to come to the Games in one year's time, and we would love them to be travelling on this."

The specially branded train will operate across the London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway networks, carrying passengers on routes that could take fans and visitors to the Games next year.

More than just a mode of transport, the train is designed to build excitement for the countdown while spreading the Invictus message of resilience to communities across the region.