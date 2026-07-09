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Lady Helen Taylor makes Wimbledon appearance after father's emotional return

The Royal Box welcomes another member of the Kent family after Duke's poignant return

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Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

Lady Helen Taylor makes Wimbledon appearance after fathers emotional return
Lady Helen Taylor makes Wimbledon appearance after father's emotional return

Lady Helen Taylor attended day eleven of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Thursday.

The daughter of the Duke of Kent embraced the tournament's timeless summer style, completing her look with eye-catching E/W Raffia Stripe Tote in natural raffia.

She was among a star-studded crowd gathered in the prestigious Royal Box, where actors and celebrities turned out in force to watch the day's highly anticipated matches.

Also in attendance was Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham in the traditional "Wimbledon white,” while fellow actors Lily James and Cynthia Erivo were also spotted enjoying the action from the coveted seats.

Lady Helen's appearance comes just days after her father, the Duke of Kent, made an emotional return to Wimbledon.

The Duke attended the tournament's opening day on June 29, it was his first visit to the club since the death of his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in 2025.

The Duchess shared a decades-long bond with Wimbledon and was one of its most cherished royal figures.

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