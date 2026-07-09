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Prince Harry's love for Kate will never die

Prince Harry believes Kate is the only royal who can reunite the brothers

By
Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

Prince Harrys love for Kate will never die
Prince Harry's love for Kate will never die

Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK for his Invictus Games events, has reportedly made a surprise peace plan with his royal relatives.

The 41-year-old royal has finally decided to repair his fractured relationship with William and Kate.

The Duke of Sussex wants his wife to reach out to Princess Catherine to heal the rift so that his children could spend times with their grandfather, uncle and royal cousins.

He has hatched a plan to thaw his icy feud with his elder brother and sister-in-law, urging Meghan to clear the air with the Princess of Wales, according to an insider.

Harry's bond with Kate is widely reported to have shifted drastically from a deeply affectionate friendship to a highly strained relationship.

The two royal wives have laso been locked in a frosty feud since Harry tied the knot with Meghan in 2018.

Howevr, Harry still believes that Kate is the only royal who can reunite  the two brothers.

A source, close to the Duke, confirms, "Harry encourages his wife to make the first move to change the table."

They added: "Harry's respect and love for Princess Kate will never die. Impossibale."

"He knows she’s someone who never holds grudges," the insider continued.

"The Duke has had enough of the royal drama.

"He has decided to put an end to it once and for all," they claimed.

It is not going to fix everything overnight, but he does think it could get the ball rolling in the right direction.

Meghan also thinks it’s worth trying because she knows making peace with Kate publicly would go a long way towards repairing her battered reputation.

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