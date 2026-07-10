Duchess Sophie surprises fans with secret cameo following Queen's footsteps

Listeners of The Archers were in for an unexpected royal surprise on Thursday evening as the Duchess of Edinburgh made a cameo appearance in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama.

A devoted fan of the programme for many years, Sophie secretly recorded her scenes at BBC Mailbox in Birmingham in May before making her debut in the episode broadcast on 9 July.

Playing herself, the Duchess appeared at the fictional Borchester Show in her real-life role as honorary president of Linking Environment and Farming (Leaf).

She shared scenes with Tim Bentinck, who plays David Archer, David Troughton as Tony Archer and Susie Riddell, who portrays Tracy Horrobin.

Ahead of the episode, the programme teased listeners by saying: "Nerves are frayed on the day of the Borchester Show, and a surprise guest makes their mark."

Sophie's appearance comes during podcast's 75th anniversary year and follows in the footsteps of Queen Camilla, who also made a guest appearance on the popular radio drama in 2011.

At the time, the Duchess of Cornwall played herself as president of the National Osteoporosis Society in a special episode celebrating the programme's 60th anniversary.

Photographs from the recording session showed the Duchess smiling in the studio as she stood behind the microphone under the bright recording lights, bringing one of her favourite radio programmes to life in a way few listeners could have expected.