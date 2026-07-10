Prince William shares emotional message ahead of Archie, Lilibet reunion

Prince William issued a personal statement after the royal family received a major update about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s much-awaited UK return.

On July 9, the Prince of Wales mourned the demise of Bonnie Tyler in a new message.

The singer died at the age of 75 on July 8 in a Portuguese hospital. As per a statement on her website, she passed away “as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

William shared a photo, showcasing him presenting Tyler with a royal honour.

He wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bonnie Tyler.

“A proud Welsh icon, her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.

Our thoughts are with her husband, family, friends and all who loved her. Diolch am y gerddoriaeth. W”

It is important to mention that Prince William’s emotional note came after it was confirmed that Meghan Markle, alongside Archie and Lilibet, is set to arrive in the UK later this week.

However, the details related to a possible meeting between King Charles and his grandkids are not being shared yet.