 
Geo News

Prince William shares emotional message ahead of Archie, Lilibet reunion

Future King William reacts to big news in new personal statement

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Prince William shares emotional message ahead of Archie, Lilibet reunion
Prince William shares emotional message ahead of Archie, Lilibet reunion

Prince William issued a personal statement after the royal family received a major update about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s much-awaited UK return.

On July 9, the Prince of Wales mourned the demise of Bonnie Tyler in a new message.

The singer died at the age of 75 on July 8 in a Portuguese hospital. As per a statement on her website, she passed away “as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

William shared a photo, showcasing him presenting Tyler with a royal honour.

He wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bonnie Tyler.

Prince William shares emotional message ahead of Archie, Lilibet reunion

“A proud Welsh icon, her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.

Our thoughts are with her husband, family, friends and all who loved her. Diolch am y gerddoriaeth. W”

It is important to mention that Prince William’s emotional note came after it was confirmed that Meghan Markle, alongside Archie and Lilibet, is set to arrive in the UK later this week.

However, the details related to a possible meeting between King Charles and his grandkids are not being shared yet.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince Harry reveals son Archie is a 'master builder' meeting children
Prince Harry reveals son Archie is a 'master builder' meeting children
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking truth in latest speech
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking truth in latest speech
Prince Harry's close friend launches 'Spirit of Invictus' train as countdown begins
Prince Harry's close friend launches 'Spirit of Invictus' train as countdown begins
Lady Helen Taylor makes Wimbledon appearance after father's emotional return
Lady Helen Taylor makes Wimbledon appearance after father's emotional return
King Charles steps out for surprise appointment as Harry looks at ease
King Charles steps out for surprise appointment as Harry looks at ease
Kensington Palace shares William's next stop as royal money in scrutiny again
Kensington Palace shares William's next stop as royal money in scrutiny again
Prince Harry's love for Kate will never die
Prince Harry's love for Kate will never die
Meghan, stop panicking: ‘Frustrated' Prince Harry bursts out
Meghan, stop panicking: ‘Frustrated' Prince Harry bursts out