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Trae Young declines $48.97M option, hits free agency Monday, Wizards remain favourites

Young arrived last season, averaging 25.2 points and 9.8 assists

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 18, 2026

Trae Young declines $48.97M option, hits free agency Monday, Wizards remain favourites
Trae Young declines $48.97M option, hits free agency Monday, Wizards remain favourites

Trae Young, Washington Wizards star plans to turn down his $48.97 player option for the upcoming NBA season, becoming free agent come Monday, June 22, 2026.

A report appeared in ESPN on Wednesday, June 17, citing franchise sources that Young is set to reject the lucrative offer as Wizards are still expected to land the four-time NBA All-Star.

Young arrived last season, averaging 25.2 points and 9.8 assists.

He suffered a right MCL in the fifth game of the season in late October that pushed his comeback until mid-December.

Young was traded away to get rid of his large contract in February due to lack of interest in his services.

Washington having gone over the cap rights means it exercises more leverage than rival teams.

Young appeared only in five games in the last NBA season, 2025-26, for the Wizards and averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 assists in a total of 15 games for the Hawks and Wizards.

Washington traded for Young, who has played for eight years with the franchise and averaged 9.8 assists.

The Wizards traded for Young, who has an eighth year career, averaging 9.8 assists, in a hope that he would be the quarterback for the franchise and pull a playoff spot next season.

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