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England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas thriller as Tuchel's bold approach begins 1966 quest

England faces Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, June 22

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 18, 2026

England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas thriller as Tuchels bold approach begins 1966 quest
England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas thriller as Tuchel's bold approach begins 1966 quest

England takes off with a solid start, winning over Croatia in a 4-2 Dallas thriller on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Tuchel’s 26-man squad showed spectacular performance on the pitch in their opener against Croatia.

Harry Kane netted twice, Jude Bellingham added and scored the third goal, and Marcus Rashford wrapped things up against Croatia.

Leading from the front, Three Lions captain Kane’s goal sheet reaches 10 in World Cup, tying him with Gary Lineker, with more expected as England faces Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, June 23.

His second goal came from a powerful header after Croatia allowed him to run in unchecked to meet a Declan Rice corner.

Tuesday night’s win was nothing less than a thriller, a display of attacking football.

The fact is, England’s performance in the recent era was marked with disappointments, first reaching the Euro 2024 finals and World Cup quarter-final in Qatar in 2022.

The win has paved the way that Thomas Tuchel has drawn to approach the game aggressively.

For the former Chelsea manager, Tuchel is managing the run to end Three Lions’ title drought since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Being an Anglophile, putting that ‘second star on the shirt’ has become a rallying cry as Tuchel has been seen using it multiple times to chalk out England’s ultimate goal.

Tuchel, widely recognised as someone who knows the craft of knockout football, will put his experience to test again as England faces Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, June 22.

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