Harriet Sperling lands in major royal drama as bombshell details emerge

The royal family appeared in good spirits as they gathered to celebrate the nuptials of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, welcoming the new member to the fold.

Harriet, who is an NHS nurse, already seemed to be doing quite well getting along with the members. The wedding was held earlier this month and it appeared to be a joyous occasion for the family.

However, there was a shocking drama unfolding behind the scenes between Prince William and Queen Camilla over the wedding, sources revealed to Heat magazine.

The new bride-to-be got embroiled in a major dispute ensued behind Palace walls over protocol over royal jewellery. Harriet is not a royal but there are many mixed feelings about non-royals borrowing royal treasures.

“William was furious with Camilla for effectively blocking Harriet and Peter from access to the royals’ jewellery collection,” the insider said. “

He wanted them to have that option, but Camilla flat-out objected, which was a huge and heated talking point in the build-up to the wedding, and everyone was pretty shocked to see William and Camilla get into it like that.”

However, Harriet never chose anything from the private collection and instead opted for Pragnell Family piece. Sources claim this was Harriet’s diplomacy rather that William and Camilla winning an argument.

The sources claimed that even though the atmosphere of the wedding was a little tense but since Prince William and Queen Camilla are both particular about protocol, they did not make a scene.

They “barely acknowledged each other, but they kept it very civil, so at least there was no outward ugliness”.

Meanwhile, Harriet and Peter focussed on their big day and the new chapter of their lives.