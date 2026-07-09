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Meghan, stop panicking: ‘Frustrated' Prince Harry bursts out

Prince Harry’s mental health raises concerns for Meghan as distance grows

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Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

Meghan, stop panicking: ‘Frustrated’ Prince Harry bursts out

Meghan Markle has reportedly been quite worried about Prince Harry and his health, as he is facing a crisis away from home.

The Duchess of Sussex is in Montecito, and her husband is in the United Kingdom, conducting back-to-back engagements to promote Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

His trip, which was already a nightmare due to the last-minute cancellation of Archie and Lilibet's arrival due to security reasons, faced another setback.

Harry’s privacy case against the UK tabloid has been dismissed. And soon after that, Daily Mail journalist Charlotte Griffiths came out with shocking inside stories following the ‘intimate’ texts controversy.

An insider told Woman’s Day, “Meghan does worry about Harry’s overall mood these days; it’s hard to argue with people who say he’s gotten way more grumpy and less fun to be around.”

The energy between the couple is not “fun” at the moment.

“He’s [been] filled with anxiety over the legal issues and everything that’s going on with his family,” claimed the source.

He was already suffering a feeling of reported loneliness in Meghan’s Hollywood world.

Now, the work related to his passion project, Invictus Games, has been overshadowed due to a legal verdict.

“On one hand, she wants to be supportive, but at the same time she’s taking care of the kids, running her own business and in a world of panic over their money crisis that was already a big issue before his court defeat,” an insider told about the Duchess.

However, Prince Harry does not want Meghan to ‘panic’ as he is the one facing the cameras on a daily basis.

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