Sydney Sweeney sets eyes on dark new ‘Sleepy Hollow’ movie

Sydney Sweeney is heading into haunted territory–and Sony Pictures is betting big on the ride.

The studio has officially secured Hollow, a fresh reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow that will star Sweeney and mark the first feature film produced under her Honey Trap banner.

The project also brings Pet Sematary: Bloodlines filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer on board as writer, director and producer, with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap joining the producing team.

Rather than retelling the familiar tale through Ichabod Crane’s eyes, Hollow flips the script by making Katrina Van Tassel the heart of the story.

The gothic thriller promises a darker mystery, a supernatural love triangle and a modern twist that blends psychological suspense with romance.

Sony reportedly moved quickly to lock down the project after it attracted strong internet across Hollywood.

The film is also generating buzz for another reason: casting is now underway for the iconic roles of Ichabod Crane and Brom Bones, making it one of the industry’s most closely watched casting races.

The excitement extends beyond the movie. Beer’s debut novel, on which the film is based, won’t hit shelves until fall 2027, yet publishing rights have already been snapped up in multiple countries following a major deal with Putnam.

Sweeney’s relationship with Sony continues to flourish after the success of Anyone But You, while her recent films, including The Housemaid and Christy, have kept her one of Hollywood’s busiest stars.

With a gothic classic getting a modern makeover and Sydney Sweeney leading the charge, Hollow is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated thrillers on the horizon.