'Elf' star Faizon Love arrested over $250k child support arrears: what we know so far

Faizon Love, who starred in Elf was arrested on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The Couples Retreat star was detained on Tuesday night in Florida’s Hillsborough County.

Before the arrest the authorities ordered him to surrender himself for 90 days’ detention.

After the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office released his mugshot, he was seen as he posed, standing still at the camera, wearing an orange jumpsuit.

As per the court records, that highlights that at the start of this year, he was unable to pay the due $250,000 he allegedly borrowed from a woman named Tiffany Lee, per TMZ.

The actor, while recounting his financial struggles, claimed he has not earned a single cent in the last year.

Love insisted he had only accumulated $13,000 in five years.

The actor was booked into a Tampa jail on two counts of contempt of court.

While the outlet further reported that Faizon's arrest on contempt-of-court charges appears to be linked to a paternity case in which he was named.

Back in 2017, Faizon was detained for allegedly assaulting a valet at the Columbus, Ohio airport.

For the valet assault, he was handed a suspended sentence of 180 days.

Faizon, who resides in Glendale, California, is kept without bail at Orient Road Jail in Tampa.