 
Geo News

Clarkson co-star Kaleb Cooper reveals 'the main thing' Clarkson's cancer taught him

'He’s strong-minded—he’s got a strong mind on him—which is good,' said Cooper

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Clarkson co-star Kaleb Cooper reveals the main thing Clarksons cancer taught him
Clarkson co-star Kaleb Cooper reveals 'the main thing' Clarkson's cancer taught him

Clarkson’s Farm co-host Kaleb Cooper opened up following Jeremy Clarkson sharing a scary health battle of aggressive cancer on Clarkson’s Farm 5 episode six.

Kooper has come up with a health update on Clarkson’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis after he learned it on camera in the latest drop aired on June 17.

The farm manager, 27, was featured, filmed on camera when the news was brought to his knowledge in the final installment of Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm 5.

The British TV personality, Clarkson, 66, seening telling the viewers the cancer was aggressive, but was diagnosed at “really early stage.”

Cooper in a latest update, shared that Clarson’s “spirits are high” and that he is providing his TV co-star with support through his difficult times.

“If anything like this happens to any of your friends and you just said to my best mate, you’ve gotta be supported through that whole journey,” he added in an interview with MailOnline.

“And that’s where I’ve been—I’ve been right by his side and his spirits are really good, so thank you.

"He’s strong-minded—he’s got a strong mind on him—which is good,” Cooper continued.

Before the finale dropped on Wednesday, June 17, Clarkson went on to share cryptic post, writing, they would be “really, really difficult” to watch.

For those we’ve not followed Clarkson’s Farm 5 from day one Clarkson’s cancer was diagnosed just less than two years after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He himself had revealed in the opening episode of the buzzing show Clarkson’s Farm 5 that his physicians had told him he may have been days away from a heart attack after being discovered with coronary artery disease.

New York Knicks Championship Parade route, start time, how to watch
New York Knicks Championship Parade route, start time, how to watch
Justice Department denaturalization push targets 250 cases by October: See who are at risk
Justice Department denaturalization push targets 250 cases by October: See who are at risk
'Elf' star Faizon Love arrested over $250k child support arrears: what we know so far
'Elf' star Faizon Love arrested over $250k child support arrears: what we know so far
Sherwood Forest's 1,000-year-old Major Oak is dead: have long, dry summers taken their toll?
Sherwood Forest's 1,000-year-old Major Oak is dead: have long, dry summers taken their toll?
England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas thriller as Tuchel's bold approach begins 1966 quest
England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas thriller as Tuchel's bold approach begins 1966 quest
Trae Young declines $48.97M option, hits free agency Monday, Wizards remain favourites
Trae Young declines $48.97M option, hits free agency Monday, Wizards remain favourites
Daveigh Chase dead at 35: Look back at ‘The Ring' star's biggest roles
Daveigh Chase dead at 35: Look back at ‘The Ring' star's biggest roles
Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after Portugal draw World Cup opener against DR Congo
Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after Portugal draw World Cup opener against DR Congo