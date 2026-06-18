Clarkson co-star Kaleb Cooper reveals 'the main thing' Clarkson's cancer taught him

Clarkson’s Farm co-host Kaleb Cooper opened up following Jeremy Clarkson sharing a scary health battle of aggressive cancer on Clarkson’s Farm 5 episode six.

Kooper has come up with a health update on Clarkson’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis after he learned it on camera in the latest drop aired on June 17.

The farm manager, 27, was featured, filmed on camera when the news was brought to his knowledge in the final installment of Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm 5.

The British TV personality, Clarkson, 66, seening telling the viewers the cancer was aggressive, but was diagnosed at “really early stage.”

Cooper in a latest update, shared that Clarson’s “spirits are high” and that he is providing his TV co-star with support through his difficult times.

“If anything like this happens to any of your friends and you just said to my best mate, you’ve gotta be supported through that whole journey,” he added in an interview with MailOnline.

“And that’s where I’ve been—I’ve been right by his side and his spirits are really good, so thank you.

"He’s strong-minded—he’s got a strong mind on him—which is good,” Cooper continued.

Before the finale dropped on Wednesday, June 17, Clarkson went on to share cryptic post, writing, they would be “really, really difficult” to watch.

For those we’ve not followed Clarkson’s Farm 5 from day one Clarkson’s cancer was diagnosed just less than two years after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He himself had revealed in the opening episode of the buzzing show Clarkson’s Farm 5 that his physicians had told him he may have been days away from a heart attack after being discovered with coronary artery disease.