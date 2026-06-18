Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies

Bunni Xo was stepmom to Bailee Ann, who the country star shared with his ex-girlfriend Felicia

Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee Ann is standing by her father as the family faces intense public scrutiny following his divorce from Bunnie Xo.

Just one day after the country star's split made headlines, the 18-year-old — who Jelly Roll shares with ex-girlfriend Felicia — took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her hugging her old man as she joined him onstage for his June 13th concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In another Story, she penned an emotional message addressing the reaction surrounding her dad’s divorce.

“At the end of the day, no matter what, we are all humans with feelings and that is worthy of compassion. Thank you for the kind messages, the words of support, and those of you who go out of your way to make me feel protected & seen. I love yall. I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I’m seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much,' she wrote.

Addressing the haters, she added, “And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first…”

News broke on Tuesday, June 16, that Jelly Roll — born Jason Bradley DeFord — had quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo — real name Alisa DeFord — last month after 10 years of a tumultuous marriage.

At the time, Bailee said she was "disgusted" by how invested people had become in a "private family matter" and told critics to "worry bout your house – not mine."

Notably, Bailee had been close with her step-mother. In early May — two weeks before the Grammy-winner divorced the Dumb Blonde podcast creator — Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll celebrated Bailee being crowned prom queen at her high school prom.