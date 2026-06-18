Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie opened up for the first time in a rare interview about growing up in a very famous family.

Maddie talked with her mother Jamie Lynn Spears in an interview with People magazine, sharing what it was like growing up around fame and how it sometimes felt confusing when she was younger.

The 18-year-old shared that she once thought all pop stars were part of her family.

Jamie Lynn then said, “She did think all pop stars were her aunt,” and Maddie replied, “I did think that.”

Maddie also added, “She was like ‘Aunt GaGa, Aunt RiRi,’ I was like ‘No, no, no, it’s not how it works.”

She, however, also remembered a moment when she saw her aunt Britney Spears and felt upset that she did not stop to talk to her.

“I remember one time passing her in the hallway and I was kind of like, why didn’t she talk to me? That’s my aunt!” she said.

Moreover, Jamie Lynn went on to say that growing up in fame was different for her daughter compared to her own childhood.

The Spears family faced many ups and downs over the years, especially around Britney’s conservatorship and Jamie Lynn’s book in 2022.

But in recent years, there are signs that they are trying to rebuild their relationship.