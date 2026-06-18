Michael Jackson’s ex wife spotted in rare public appearance

Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson’s ex wife, has been seen once again in public after staying away from attention for many years.

The 67-year-old was recently spotted in California while doing normal day to day errands.

People noticed it because she rarely appears in public and mostly lives a very private life.

Debbie married the late legend Michael back in 1996. They share two children together, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson.

However, the marriage ended in 2000 and after the divorce, Michael got full custody of the children.

After that, she stayed away from media and focused on living quietly. For many years, the late star’s ex wife was not in the public eye at all.

Her relationship with daughter Paris then improved slowly over time. Paris also talked about reconnecting with her mother as an adult and building a different kind of bond.

She once shared, “By the time my mom came into my life, it was not a mommy thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.”

She also said, “It’s cool, getting to know her, seeing how similar we are. It’s just cool having her as a friend.”

Debbie also went through some serious health battle after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

She later recovered, with Paris supporting her during that time.