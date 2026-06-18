 
Geo News

Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance

Late icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe got married back in 1996 and share two children

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Michael Jackson’s ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Michael Jackson’s ex wife spotted in rare public appearance

Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson’s ex wife, has been seen once again in public after staying away from attention for many years.

The 67-year-old was recently spotted in California while doing normal day to day errands.

People noticed it because she rarely appears in public and mostly lives a very private life.

Michael Jacksons ex wife spotted in rare public appearance

Debbie married the late legend Michael back in 1996. They share two children together, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson.

However, the marriage ended in 2000 and after the divorce, Michael got full custody of the children.

After that, she stayed away from media and focused on living quietly. For many years, the late star’s ex wife was not in the public eye at all.

Her relationship with daughter Paris then improved slowly over time. Paris also talked about reconnecting with her mother as an adult and building a different kind of bond.

She once shared, “By the time my mom came into my life, it was not a mommy thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.”

She also said, “It’s cool, getting to know her, seeing how similar we are. It’s just cool having her as a friend.”

Debbie also went through some serious health battle after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

She later recovered, with Paris supporting her during that time.

Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds face new storm
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds face new storm