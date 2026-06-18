Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency

Corey Feldman issues health update as he announces new single

Corey Feldman is setting the record straight after a health scare sparked concern among fans earlier this week.

According to a new Instagram update from the Goonies alum, the medical emergency that led to his hospitalisation after a flight to Los Angeles was ultimately far less serious than initially believed.

The actor and musician, 54, shared a video from a recording studio on Wednesday, June 17, appearing upbeat as he worked on new music. Alongside the clip, Feldman reassured followers that he had recovered and claimed reports about his condition stemmed from an incorrect diagnosis of gallstones.

“I WANTED 2 TOUCH BASE AFTER THAT BIG OL HEALTH SCARE & LET U ALL KNOW IM ALIVE & WELL!” he wrote.

“IT WAS A BIG SCARE BCUZ A DR MISDIAGNOSED ME & THEN SOME1 ON THE MEDICAL STAFF SENT THAT MISDIAGNOSIS 2 THE MEDIA IN REAL TIME, BASED ON THE RESULT OF A PRELIMINARY BLOOD TEST!”

“HOWEVER IT WAS ONLY FOOD POISONING THANK GOD,” the actor clarified. “ILL BE OK. NOW BACK 2 ROCK N ROLL….”

The update comes days after Feldman was hospitalized following a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. Reports at the time stated that he became ill during the journey and was examined by a doctor who happened to be on board before paramedics met him upon landing.