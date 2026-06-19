Niall Horan upsets fans with latest update ahead of world tour

Niall Horan’s latest update ahead of his highly anticipated world tour left fans disappointed.

On Thursday, June 18, the Slow Hands hitmaker announced that the tickets for his upcoming Australian leg of Dinner Party Live On Tour are on sale.

The series of concerts is set to begin in the UK and Europe this September then goes down to Australia in February and onto North America in March.

“Safe to say i’ve been counting down the days until i get back on stage,” the former One Direction star wrote in the caption. “This new album was made with the live show in mind so it’s going to be incredible to finally bring these songs to life and hear you singing them back.”

Niall dropped his fourth solo studio album, titled Dinner Party, on June 5.

The project includes 12 tracks, featuring the emotional title track and lead single of the same name which dropped on March 20.

“The four albums in now and there’s no shortage of songs to pick from these days,” he continued, teasing, “I’ve got plenty lined up and a few surprises in store that i think you’re gonna love !”

“Go and get your tickets now,” the Irish musician added before concluding with a red heart emoji. “Can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

While the news was delightful for many, others were left disappointed after noticing that their country was missing from the tour lineup.

“So sad, no New Zealand,” one fan wrote alongside a disappointed emoji.

Another pleaded with crying emojis, “COME TO NEW ZEALAND.”

A third questioned, “WHERE IS NEW ZEALAND NIALL?”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan added, “You really skipped NZ, I had hope too.”

Notably, Dinner Party Live On Tour, set to kick off on September 22 in Birmingham, England, spans multiple continents, featuring arena and stadium dates across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia.