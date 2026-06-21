Messi or Ronaldo? Researchers say your answer reveals more than you think

A new study has claimed that your answer to one of football’s biggest debates may reveal more than just your sporting preference.

Researchers found that people who prefer Argentine football icon Lionel Messi tend to hold more liberal political views, while those who favor Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo are more likely to lean conservative. The findings were based on a survey of 10,661 respondents across 26 countries.

The study, titled Political Identity Beyond Politics: The Messi-Ronaldo Preference Across 26 Countries, was conducted by researchers from universities in Singapore and Spain.

According to the authors, political ideology emerged as the strongest predictor of whether a person preferred Messi or Ronaldo, even after accounting for factors such as age, demographics, personality traits, media consumption habits and cognitive ability.

The researchers found that individuals with more liberal views were generally more likely to favor Messi, whereas conservative respondents tended to prefer Ronaldo.

They also reported that higher levels of authoritarianism, self-esteem and consumption of short-form video news were associated with stronger support for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

For the unversed, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football for nearly two decades, winning multiple Ballon d'Or awards and dividing fans into rival camps over who deserves the title of the greatest footballer of all time.

According to the researchers, the connection between political beliefs and football preferences was most pronounced among younger respondents. The effect gradually weakened with age and became statistically insignificant among older groups.

The study did not suggest that all Messi supporters are liberals or that every Ronaldo fan is conservative. Instead, researchers said the findings reflected broader statistical trends observed across the surveyed countries.

Neither Messi nor Ronaldo has publicly commented on the research.