Heatwave grips Europe: France issues red alerts, Spain faces 44°C

A severe heatwave is sweeping across Europe, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 44°C (111°F) in parts of Spain and France.

This triggers red alerts, alcohol bans, and emergency government meetings.

France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Germany are all bracing for what could be one of the hottest June periods on record.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu convened an urgent crisis meeting when there was an activation of red and amber heat alerts in 80 French departments. There are 53.5 million people affected in France, which constitutes three-quarters of the population of France.

Following the red alert, the government has forbidden alcohol consumption at state-organised events in the 35 departments to keep people safe during extreme heat.

High temperatures on Monday may break all previous records in France with highs ranging between 37°C and 42°C (99°F-108°F). The local authorities have also decided to cancel the highly regarded Fête De La Musique event.

Spain is facing an intense heat wave with warnings of red and orange alerts for Monday and Tuesday, which will be the two hottest days. High temperatures of 40-42°C (104-107.6°F) will be registered in the valleys of Tagus, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir according to AEMET, which is the Meteorological Office of Spain.

The UK is also hit by the heatwave, with the Met Office warning of “tropical night” temperatures where thermometers don’t fall below 20°C (68°F). An amber extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday has been issued across east Wales and large parts of the Midlands. The chances of exceeding the all-time high temperature of June at 35.6°C (96°F), reached in 1957 and 1976, stand at 40%.

Forecasters warn the heatwave could be as long as the one in August 2003 if predictions prove accurate. Scientists claim that the primary reason for these heatwaves across Europe is raising the risk of health emergencies and economic disruption.