 
Geo News

King Charles finally steps in to fulfil Archie, Lilibet UK dream

Prince Harry receives reassuring message from King Charles over security threat

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

King Charles plays protective grandpa for Archie, Lilibet
King Charles plays protective grandpa for Archie, Lilibet 

King Charles 'extended' helping hands to Prince Harry by offering security during his reported UK trip with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to The Sun, the Sussexes are set to arrive in the United Kingdom after the monarch stepped in and offered help with security arrangements.

In mid-July, Harry, alongside his family, is expected to attend "One Year To Go" countdown events promoting the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

The Sussexes have been given taxpayer-funded round-the-clock armed police protection by the Home Office. The decision regarding the threat posed to the couple and their family is still pending.

It has been claimed that the King made a generous move and offered his "own resources" for a safe UK stay for Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

If the proper security arrangements are made, Britons might see the "safe return" of Sussex kids after years.

As of now, neither Buckingham Palace nor Harry's team has confirmed the high-profile talks.

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