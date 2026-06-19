 
Geo News

Beatrice, Eugenie turn back on Harry and Meghan in shock move

Prince Harry, Meghan warned Beatrice, Eugenie about William's bombshell

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle upset over Beatrice, Eugenie U-turn
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle upset over Beatrice, Eugenie U-turn 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in an 'uneasy' situation after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's unexpected U-turn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among those members of the family who reportedly reached out to their sisters with words of encouragement following their parents' downfall.

The Princesses were also seen quite distant from the royal family in the past couple of months.

But, Beatrice and Eugenie's unexpected appearance at Peter Phillips wedding and their warm exchange with royals, especially Prince William, raised alarm bells inside the Montecito mansion.

The Sussexes found William and Beatrice's photo in which they placed a sweet kiss on each other's cheek quite "disturbing," Heat World claimed.

Once seen as good friends, the sisters now appeared as a threat to Harry and Meghan.

"How can they trust them if they’re going to lay at William’s feet the moment that they get the chance?" said the source.

An insider revealed that Andrew's daughters are "doing all they can to save their own skins, and unfortunately, that does make Meghan and Harry pretty uneasy."

Harry and Meghan also "warned" the Princesses about William's sudden bombshell, as now he is seemingly looking after other matters.

The Sussexes put Beatrice and Eugenie in a pretty tough spot by letting them know, "It’s us or the Waleses!"

Queen Camilla's project brings connection and confidence through power of reading video
Queen Camilla's project brings connection and confidence through power of reading
Prince Harry, Meghan get upsetting update from royal family members
Prince Harry, Meghan get upsetting update from royal family members
Prince William shuts door on Harry: 'Reunion is dead' video
Prince William shuts door on Harry: 'Reunion is dead'
Prince Harry records emotional video message as he heads to UK video
Prince Harry records emotional video message as he heads to UK
Princess Kate's Ascot comeback ends with surprise new portrait of home
Princess Kate's Ascot comeback ends with surprise new portrait of home
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie begin new chapter after King's moving tribute
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie begin new chapter after King's moving tribute
Meghan Markle receives heartbreaking news after big announcement
Meghan Markle receives heartbreaking news after big announcement
Palace issues key update on King Charles' decision about Scotland video
Palace issues key update on King Charles' decision about Scotland