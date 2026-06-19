Beatrice, Eugenie turn back on Harry and Meghan in shock move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle upset over Beatrice, Eugenie U-turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in an 'uneasy' situation after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's unexpected U-turn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among those members of the family who reportedly reached out to their sisters with words of encouragement following their parents' downfall.

The Princesses were also seen quite distant from the royal family in the past couple of months.

But, Beatrice and Eugenie's unexpected appearance at Peter Phillips wedding and their warm exchange with royals, especially Prince William, raised alarm bells inside the Montecito mansion.

The Sussexes found William and Beatrice's photo in which they placed a sweet kiss on each other's cheek quite "disturbing," Heat World claimed.

Once seen as good friends, the sisters now appeared as a threat to Harry and Meghan.

"How can they trust them if they’re going to lay at William’s feet the moment that they get the chance?" said the source.

An insider revealed that Andrew's daughters are "doing all they can to save their own skins, and unfortunately, that does make Meghan and Harry pretty uneasy."

Harry and Meghan also "warned" the Princesses about William's sudden bombshell, as now he is seemingly looking after other matters.

The Sussexes put Beatrice and Eugenie in a pretty tough spot by letting them know, "It’s us or the Waleses!"