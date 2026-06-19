Meghan Markle receives heartbreaking news after big announcement

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has sufferred a major blow as her partner made a surprise move ahead of the couple's UK visit.

The Duchess of Sussex's business partner has taken an upsetting turn as she promoted Meghan's rival days after her business venture announcment with the former Suits star.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother announced the partnership on her Instagram Stories, posting a photograph with Clevr Blends co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza.e

"I've proudly supported Hannah and Clevr Blends for so many years now," the Duchess wrote. "Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favourite gals and two of my favourite brands."

Mendoza reposted the content, writing that "nothing compares to having badass women in your life that lift you up."

Meghan has received a very upsetting news regarding her parner's latest initiative beenmishap has emerged in Meghan's latest business venture, with wellness brand directing customers to purchase a rival product rather than the Duchess’ own offering.

The 44-year-old Montecito resident launched a collaborative "Strawberry Matcha Set" with the California drinks company on Tuesday through her lifestyle brand As Ever.

However, visitors to the Clevr Blends website seeking their Strawberry Jam Cold Foam Matcha Latte recipe are instructed to incorporate one to two tablespoons of Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves to achieve what the brand describes as a "dreamy, creamy, and fruity fusion."

The recipe makes no mention of Meghan's own As Ever Strawberry Spread, which forms part of the joint product offering.

The £45 set brings together Clevr's ceremonial-grade matcha powder with functional ingredients, Meghan's Strawberry Spread, and decorative flower sprinkles designed to "add beauty to each bite."

According to the As Ever website, the two brands collaborated on this seasonal offering due to their "shared love of joyful morning rituals."

The Duchess has maintained a financial stake in Clevr Blends since December 2020, when a spokesperson confirmed she had invested an undisclosed amount in the powder-based latte company.