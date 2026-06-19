Palace issues key update on King Charles' decision about Scotland

Palace issues key update on King Charles's decision about Scotland

Buckingham Palace has shared major update on King Charles and Queen Camila's Scotland mission.

The King 77, and Queen, 78, have decided to attend the ceremonial opening of the Scottish Parliament's Seventh Session.

As per etails, the monarch will deliver an address to MSPs in the Chamber on Saturday June 27. The royal couple will participate in a reception honouring individuals for their outstanding contributions to their local communities.

Upon their arrival at Queensberry House, the royal couple will be greeted by Edinburgh's Lord Lieutenant alongside the Presiding Officer and Deputy Presiding Officers.

They will then make their way to the Garden Lobby for meetings with First Minister John Swinney and leaders from Scotland's political parties.

The Scottish regalia comprising the Mace, Elizabeth Sword and Crown of Scotland will be borne into the Chamber during a ceremonial procession accompanied by a specially composed fanfare from Sir James MacMillan KT CBE.

John Logan will conduct the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Brass Ensemble for this musical piece.

The Presiding Officer will deliver opening remarks before the King formally declares the seventh parliamentary session open.

The ceremony marks a significant constitutional moment, bringing together Scotland's political leadership with the monarchy in the distinctive setting of Holyrood's debating chamber.

Scotland's national poet Pàdraig MacAoidh will recite a newly commissioned Gaelic work entitled "Let This Hall Be Full Of Noises" as part of the cultural programme.

Musical contributions will come from the National Youth Choir of Scotland's Edinburgh Regional Choir and the NYCOS BSL Youth Choir, performing Sarah Quartel's "The Beat of a Different Drum".

The National Theatre of Scotland will stage "As Others See Us" by Martin O'Connor, featuring poetry marking their two-decade anniversary alongside an extract from their celebrated production "Through The Shortbread Tin".

The royal couple previously visited Holyrood in September 2024 for the parliament's 25th anniversary celebrations.