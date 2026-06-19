Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie begin new chapter after King's moving tribute

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are embarking on a new, special chapter in their love life by continuing to represent and strengthen the mission of King Charles.

The couple is celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary today, June 19.

Sophie and Edward were last seen on June 18 at 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse.

The mother-of-two was looking beautiful in a chic outfit, but her black and white pearl necklace grabbed all the attention.

It was a wedding gift which Edward himself designed for his lovely wife.

Wearing a gift from her husband symbolized their growing bond.

It is important to note that royal fans marked Edward and Sophie's big day on social media after King Charles' team paid a moving tribute to the Duchess for her commitment to raising awareness of problems faced by women in conflict-hit areas.

On International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, Palace shared that Sophie is one of those royal working members who keeps shedding light on the courage of survivors and the urgent need for global action.