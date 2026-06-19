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Princess Kate's Ascot comeback ends with surprise new portrait of home

Princess Kate and Prince William sign off Royal Ascot post with heartfelt initials

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Princess Kate’s Ascot comeback ends with surprise new portrait of home

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave royal fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into their day at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Fresh from their appearance at the prestigious Berkshire racecourse, William and Kate posted a personal photograph of themselves standing outside in their race-day attire. 

The image, shared to their official social media accounts, captured the couple smiling side-by-side after a successful day at the event.

Accompanying the photograph was a simple message: “A wonderful day at Royal Ascot. W & C.” 

The use of their initials added a personal touch, signalling that the post came directly from the royal couple themselves.

The portrait immediately caught the attention of royal watchers, with many noting similarities to the elegant photographs William and Kate often release ahead of state banquets and major royal occasions.

Standing in front of a set of grand double doors, the couple left followers wondering exactly where the picture had been taken. 

Some royal fans suggested it may have been captured at Forest Lodge, the family's new home near Windsor, while others believed the setting resembled part of Windsor Castle.

Although the Prince and Princess have not revealed the location, the image has fuelled fresh interest in the family's life away from official engagements.

The photograph came on the same day that Catherine made her highly anticipated return to Royal Ascot for the first time since 2023. 

Dressed in a yellow outfit, the Princess joined Prince William in the Royal Box, delighting racegoers throughout the day with her warm interactions and elegant appearance.

The couple's move to Forest Lodge last year was widely described as a fresh chapter for the Wales family. 

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