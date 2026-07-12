Ariana Grande sends fans into frenzy with playful onstage gesture

Ariana Grande did not need a long speech to get fans talking – just two raised fingers.

During the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland, California, the singer added a playful twist to her performance of Thank U, Next, and the crowd caught it instantly.

As Grande sang the lyric, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” she flashed two fingers instead of one, sending the arena into laughter and immediately fueling online theories about whether she was poking fun at her own relationship history.

The cheeky moment quickly became one of the night’s biggest talking points, with fans embracing the singer’s ability to laugh at herself.

The concert also marked Grande’s long-awaited return to the stage after seven years away from touring, making the emotional night even more memorable.

“I missed you,” she told the cheering crowd.

Clearly overwhelmed by the warm welcome, Grande added, “This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love.”

The performance comes more than a year after Grande finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez following three years of marriage.

According to previous reports, the former couple reached and amicable settlement, including a one-time payment to Gomez, the division of proceeds from their Los Angeles home and coverage of some legal fees.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” a source shared.

Whether the two-finger gesture was a joke, a subtle confession or simply Ariana being Ariana, one thing is certain: fans noticed–and they are still debating what it really meant.