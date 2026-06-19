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Palace 'offers royal accomodation' to Harry Meghan: Reaction laid bare

King Charles opens Palace door for Harry's family: Expert confirms

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles reaction King Charles big offer of royal accomodation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's reaction King Charles big offer of royal accomodation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been offered a royal accomodation in the UK, a royal expert has claimed.

Rebecca English, royal commentator, has shared an update on social media regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-anticipated visit to Britain along with their two children in July.

The expert stated: "There’s been a lot of reporting regarding a visit by Harry, Meghan and their children next month."

She revealed: "The latest understanding is this: they have been offered royal accommodation - as Harry has on every visit, but never accepted. No response yet. No additional offers of security."

Palace offers royal accomodation to Harry Meghan: Reaction laid bare

According to Rebecca, Harry was also offered the royal residence on his every previous visit to the country of his birth.

However, the Sussexes have not responded to the report, with many awaiting confirmation about whether Haary's visit with his family will take place.

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are set to travel to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the Duke looks to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

The monarch demonstrated his wish to spend time with seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet, who will accompany their parents on what represents the family's first joint trip to the UK in four years.

Harry has previously maintained that his family could not visit without adequate state-backed protection.

However, the Duke's choice to bring the Montecito family to the Uk confirms they have received guarantees from the Palace.

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