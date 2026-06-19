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Princess Kate issues stark warning over decline in meaningful relationships

Princess Kate puts childhood at the heart of debate with emotional call for less screen time

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Princess Kate issues stark warning over decline in meaningful relationships

The Princess of Wales has issued a powerful call for stronger human connections in an increasingly digital world, warning that meaningful relationships are more important than ever for children's development and wellbeing.

In a personal essay published following her visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, she reflected on the lessons she learned from the community's world-renowned approach to early childhood education. 

The city is celebrated internationally for placing relationships, creativity, and communication at the heart of children's learning experiences.

Drawing on those experiences, the Princess stressed that children flourish when they are surrounded by caring adults, supportive communities, and opportunities for genuine interaction.

"The people of Reggio Emilia have shown that happy childhoods are the foundation of happy communities, and that genuine connection begins with listening and understanding," she wrote. 

"In an increasingly digitalised world, where so much of life is mediated through screens, the need for genuine human connection has never been greater."

The message aligns closely with Kate's work on early childhood development. 

Through initiatives such as The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she has repeatedly put a lasting impact that a child's earliest years can have on their future health, happiness, and relationships.

Her comments also arrive amid a growing national debate about children's screen use and social media. 

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