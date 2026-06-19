Queen Camilla's project brings connection and confidence through power of reading

The Queen’s Reading Room has highlighted the powerful role books can play in rebuilding confidence, connection and community for people recovering from homelessness.

In a new update on Instagram, the literacy initiative revealed the success of its 18-month partnership with St Mungo's, which has focused on using reading as a tool to support wellbeing and personal growth among residents in accommodation services across the UK.

At the heart of the project is the Make Room For Reading toolkit, designed to help frontline staff engage people with books and encourage a love of reading, among those who may not see themselves as readers.

The initiative aims to create meaningful conversations, foster social connections and provide moments of comfort through literature.

With support from Pan Macmillan, hundreds of books have also been donated to create dedicated “Queen’s Reading Room Shelves” in several St Mungo’s accommodation centres.

These spaces offer residents the opportunity to read independently, share stories with others and use literature as a pathway to improved confidence and wellbeing.

The project reflects the wider mission of The Queen’s Reading Room, which has long championed the transformative power of books and storytelling.

By bringing reading into communities facing significant challenges, the initiative hopes to demonstrate how literature can offer not only entertainment and education, but also a sense of belonging and hope.