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King Charles stuns Harry with a surprise invitation to royal residence

King Charles' office makes big announcement about King Charles latest move

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

King Charles stuns Harry with a surprise invitation to royal residence
King Charles stuns Harry with a surprise invitation to royal residence

King Charles has taken a big step as his estranged son Prince Harry is set to land in the UK, opening doors of his royal residence with a surprise invitaion to promote games in crisis.

The 77-year-old will welcome Afghanistan's refugee women's cricket team to a royal family residence, seemingly giving Prince Harry the green light for the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year. Harry will land in the UK in July for the one-year countdown.

The Afghan women's national cricket team was established in 2010 during the Afghan Republic era, while Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and completing two operational tours of duty in Afghanistan between 2007 to 2013.

The move may have surprised Harry, who highlights his wartime service in Afghanistan. The Duke is also promoting the Games to honour the sacrifices of unsung heroes during their nations’ hardest times.

King Charles office has announced that the 77-year-old monarch will undertake two official engagements on Wednesday, June 24.

He will receive the Afghan refugee women's cricket team to the gardens of Clarence House as they begin their tour of the United Kingdom.

Later that day, the King will attend a high-level gathering focused on tackling super pollutants.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is hosting the reception, which will bring together leading figures from government, science, business, philanthropy and international climate diplomacy.

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