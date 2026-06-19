Duchess Sophie marks 27th wedding anniversary with sentimental jewellery

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked their 27th wedding anniversary as they attended Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot.

Prince Edward and Sophie joined senior members of the Royal Family at Ascot Racecourse on the third day of the prestigious meet, where the couple were seen enjoying the traditional carriage procession and soaking up the atmosphere of the event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a black-and-white pearl necklace designed by her husband, Prince Edward, as a wedding gift.

Sophie’s choice of jewellery stood out amid the day’s fashion showcase, reflecting both classic sophistication and personal sentiment.

James, Earl of Wessex also made a rare public appearance at Royal Ascot on Friday, joining his mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the Berkshire racecourse in a low-key royal outing.

The 16-year-old royal was seen embracing the atmosphere of the prestigious event, wearing a traditional top hat as he arrived alongside Sophie.

Despite being a member of one of the most high-profile families in the world and currently 16th in line to the throne, James is known for keeping a relatively private profile, only occasionally appearing at major family occasions.

His recent appearances include attending family gatherings such as Peter Phillips’ wedding earlier this month.

His sister, Lady Louise Windsor, was not present at this year’s Ascot appearance.

Both siblings have largely been raised away from the spotlight, with the Duchess of Edinburgh previously speaking about their efforts to provide them with a grounded upbringing.