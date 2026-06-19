New bombshell reveals shocking Andrew-Diana connection

Prince William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, has been dragged into headlines for her alleged teenage gestures.

A new book made bombshell claims about the late princess' anonymous Valentine's Day cards s he sent to the former prince Andrew.

Royal author Catherine Mayer, asp er People, writes: "The schoolfriend says that every year until Diana turned fifteen or sixteen, she sent Andrew a valentine card, anonymously of course."

Mayer, in his book out on June 23, "Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles," writes that Princess Diana sent Valentine's to his younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, for a time as a young woman.

"If Diana failed to spot that Charles was incapable of giving her the love she craved, it cannot have helped that the love she craved was a fiction — a modern-day version of courtly love. Before she ever met her future husband, she developed a passion at a distance for one of his brothers," she writes.

"I was quite startled when I found that out. That was new news," the author claimed to the outlet in a piece published on June 16.

Diana became the Princess of Wales when she married the future monarch, and she eventually set up her childhood friend and fourth cousin Sarah Ferguson with then-Prince Andrew.

"I said to her, 'Oh, Andrew's really good-looking.' And she said, 'Duh, Fergs!' " Ferguson told PEOPLE in 2021 about Diana connecting them.

Princess Diana lost her life in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997 at age 96.